How to Watch Jim Valvano Documentary ‘The Speech’ Live on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

If you utter the phrase "Jimmy V speech" to a sports fan, the reaction will likely be immediate. Almost every sports lover out there knows about the impassioned plea Jim Valvano gave during the 1993 ESPY Awards, and now has become the subject of a new documentary headed to ESPN on Wednesday, July 12 at 7 p.m. ET, titled simply "The Speech."

About Jim Valvano Documentary 'The Speech'

Valvano was a successful basketball coach in his day, having led North Carolina State to an improbable win in the 1983 NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament. He went on to become a highly respected analyst at ESPN, but a diagnosis of inoperable cancer in 1992 cast a pall over a life that had shone so brightly.

“The Speech” covers Valvano’s now-legendary address to the 1993 ESPY Awards. While accepting the first Arthur Ashe Courage and Humanitarian Award, he announced that he was creating his own cancer research foundation, and gave a highly memorable appeal to the audience to live life to its fullest. “The Speech” is directed by Murrow Award winner Michael O’Connor, and features interviews from college basketball luminaries like Mike “Coach K” Krzyzewski along with many others.

What is the Jim Valvano Documentary 'The Speech' episode schedule?

“The Speech” will air initially on ESPN on July 12 at 7 p.m. ET. It will re-air on Saturday, July 15 at 2 p.m. ET on ABC. The documentary also will be on ESPN+ immediately after airing July 12.

