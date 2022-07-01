 Skip to Content
How to Watch Joey King in ‘The Princess’ for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Stephen Silver

Joey King, long a streaming star in Netflix’s series of “The Kissing Booth” movies, is returning to Hulu after earning an Emmy nomination for her work in the streamer’s series “The Act” in 2020. King’s new movie, “The Princess,” is set to land on Hulu on Friday, July 1 and is a modern take on medieval princess stories, which features damsels in distress and heroes brandishing swords. In this case, however, the damsel is her own sword-wielding hero. The film also stars Dominic Cooper, Olga Kurylenko, and Veronica Ngo and you can watch it with 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu

How to Watch “The Princess”

About “The Princess”

In this revisionist version of more familiar princess stories, King’s character refuses to marry the villainous man to whom she has been betrothed, leading to her being kidnapped and held in a tower while her evil suitor (played by Cooper) attempts to claim her kingdom for his own.

The Princess

June 16, 2022

A beautiful, strong-willed young royal refuses to wed the cruel sociopath to whom she is betrothed and is kidnapped and locked in a remote tower of her father’s castle. With her scorned, vindictive suitor intent on taking her father’s throne, the princess must protect her family and save the kingdom.

However, refusing to sit in the tower and wait to be rescued, the princess must use her impressive fighting skills to save herself, her family, and her kingdom. The film was directed by Le-Van Kiet, while King is one of the producers. A modern take a swashbuckling epic, one critic described “The Princess” as “Die Hard for Teenaged Girls.”

Can You Stream “The Princess” for Free?

Yes, Hulu offers a 30-day free trial.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream “The Princess” on Hulu?

Hulu is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

"The Princess" Official Trailer

