How to Watch ‘Judy Justice’ Season 2 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Judge Judy Sheindlin is back and she means business. The famous judge’s well-known reality court TV show, “Judge Judy” ended after 25 seasons, but Freevee debuted the new original series, “Judy Justice” last year and the Daytime Emmy Award-winning series is now back for its second season. New episodes premiere each weekday through December 16. Then, “Judy Justice” Season 2 will resume in 2023 with more fresh content. You can watch the four-episode “Justice Judy” premiere on Monday, Nov. 7 with a free sign-up to Freevee.

How to Watch ‘Judy Justice’

When : Monday, Nov. 7

: Monday, Nov. 7 TV: Freevee

Freevee Stream: Watch with a free sign-up to Freevee.

About ‘Judy Justice’

Get ready for another action-packed season of courtroom drama with plenty of hilarious moments too. The retired Manhattan family court judge is taking on a whole new assortment of cases and dealing with complicated issues from all over the country. From the trailer, it looks like she has a lot on her plate. As usual, Judge Sheindlin addresses each situation with fairness, honesty, and quick wittiness.

Judy Justice October 31, 2021 The Honorable Judy Sheindlin, retired Judge of the Manhattan family Court, brings her signature blend of sharp wit and wisdom, hilarious candor and unwavering honesty that has made her America’s favorite judge for over 25 years, as she presides over real cases, arbitrates binding decisions and delivers what only she can: “Judy Justice.”

Also in the courtroom with Judge Sheindlin are bailiff Kevin Rasco, court stenographer Whitney Kumar, and law clerk Sarah Rose.

You can find all 120 episodes of “Judy Justice” Season 1 on Freevee now. They are available to stream on-demand and on the “Judy Justice” FAST channel.

Can You Watch ‘Judy Justice’ for Free on Freevee?

You can watch “Judy Justice” for free with ads on Freevee, which is a free streaming service that offers a variety of titles, including both live and on-demand content.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Judy Justice’ on Freevee?

“Judy Justice” on Freevee is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Watch amazonfreevee.com Freevee Freevee is a free video streaming service that includes on-demand access to thousands of movies and TV shows. The service also offers virtual live streaming channels like Dove Channel, CON TV, Docurama, Tastemade, and AMC Presents. Freevee was previously known as IMDb TV. … Users will experience commercial breaks roughly every 15 minutes in the course of a film. If you are not watching on a Fire TV, you may find the Freevee library as a subsection within the Amazon Prime Video app, although a growing number of apps is available. Watch $0 / month amazonfreevee.com