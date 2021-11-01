How to Watch ‘Judy Justice’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

“I love the truth. If you don’t tell me the truth, you’re gonna be eating your shoes.”

An icon in the reality TV scene, Judge Judy returns to the courtroom with her new arbitration-based series, Judy Justice. The show is available to live stream on November 1 on IMDb TV.

How to Watch ‘Judy Justice’ Online

When: Monday, November 1

Where: IMDb TV

Stream: Watch with a free IMDb TV subscription

About ‘Judy Justice’

The Honorable Judy Sheindlin, retired Judge of the Manhattan Family Court, is back after 25 years to deliver a brand-new show that covers real cases and arbitrates binding decisions. Judy Justice will star bailiff Kevin Rasco, a retired Los Angeles probation officer; court stenographer Whitney Kumar, a board-certified court reporter; and law clerk Sarah Rose, Judge Sheindlin’s granddaughter.

Sheindlin tells Amazon Studios, “Our bailiff Kevin has been in charge of my security for the last three years. He comes from law enforcement, has a winning smile, a delightful personality, and is always professional. Whitney was a truly lucky find. A skilled court stenographer for 15 years, she brings warmth, great proficiency, and best of all, can refresh my memory in a heartbeat with her machine. I’ve known Sarah, our law clerk, since she was born. She will be a third-generation female lawyer in our family. She’s smart, sassy, and opinionated. Who knows where she gets those traits?”

The co-heads of Content and Programming for IMDb TV, Lauren Anderson and Ryan Pirozz, adds, “Judge Judy Sheindlin has been instrumental in shaping the world of television for over 25 years, and she has been a weekday staple for advice, entertainment, and the best one-liners in the business.”

New episodes will be released every weekday, only on IMDb TV, Amazon’s premium free streaming service.

Judy Justice November 1, 2021 The Honorable Judy Sheindlin, retired Judge of the Manhattan family Court, brings her signature blend of sharp wit and wisdom, hilarious candor and unwavering honesty that has made her America’s favorite judge for over 25 years, as she presides over real cases, arbitrates binding decisions and delivers what only she can: “Judy Justice.”

What Devices Can You Use to Stream IMDb TV?

IMDb TV is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.