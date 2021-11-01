 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Judy Justice IMDb TV

How to Watch ‘Judy Justice’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Lauren Forristal

“I love the truth. If you don’t tell me the truth, you’re gonna be eating your shoes.”

An icon in the reality TV scene, Judge Judy returns to the courtroom with her new arbitration-based series, Judy Justice. The show is available to live stream on November 1 on IMDb TV.

How to Watch ‘Judy Justice’ Online

Watch
IMDb TV

IMDb TV

IMDb TV is a free video streaming service that includes on-demand access to hundreds of movies and TV shows. The service also offers virtual live streaming channels like Dove Channel, CON TV, Docurama, Tastemade, and AMC Presents.

Users will experience commercial breaks roughly every 15 minutes in the course of a film.

If you are not watching on a Fire TV, you may find the IMDb TV library as a subsection within the Amazon Prime Video app, although a dedicated mobile app is available for iOS and Android.

About ‘Judy Justice’

The Honorable Judy Sheindlin, retired Judge of the Manhattan Family Court, is back after 25 years to deliver a brand-new show that covers real cases and arbitrates binding decisions. Judy Justice will star bailiff Kevin Rasco, a retired Los Angeles probation officer; court stenographer Whitney Kumar, a board-certified court reporter; and law clerk Sarah Rose, Judge Sheindlin’s granddaughter.

Sheindlin tells Amazon Studios, “Our bailiff Kevin has been in charge of my security for the last three years. He comes from law enforcement, has a winning smile, a delightful personality, and is always professional. Whitney was a truly lucky find. A skilled court stenographer for 15 years, she brings warmth, great proficiency, and best of all, can refresh my memory in a heartbeat with her machine. I’ve known Sarah, our law clerk, since she was born. She will be a third-generation female lawyer in our family. She’s smart, sassy, and opinionated. Who knows where she gets those traits?”

The co-heads of Content and Programming for IMDb TV, Lauren Anderson and Ryan Pirozz, adds, “Judge Judy Sheindlin has been instrumental in shaping the world of television for over 25 years, and she has been a weekday staple for advice, entertainment, and the best one-liners in the business.”

New episodes will be released every weekday, only on IMDb TV, Amazon’s premium free streaming service.

Judy Justice

November 1, 2021

The Honorable Judy Sheindlin, retired Judge of the Manhattan family Court, brings her signature blend of sharp wit and wisdom, hilarious candor and unwavering honesty that has made her America’s favorite judge for over 25 years, as she presides over real cases, arbitrates binding decisions and delivers what only she can: “Judy Justice.”

What Devices Can You Use to Stream IMDb TV?

IMDb TV is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to stream anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where your favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Terms & Conditions - Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.