How to Watch ‘Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss’ for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

The latest and final installment in HBO’s “Music Box” series, directed by Bill Simmons, features the life and music of iconic rapper Juice WRLD. “Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss” airs live on HBO on Thursday, December 16 at 8 p.m. ET. The documentary is also available to stream on HBO Max beginning Thursday, December 16. You can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV or with a subscription to HBO Max.

How to Watch ‘Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss’

When: Thursday, December 16 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: HBO

Stream: Watch with a subscription to HBO Max

About ‘Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss’

“Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss” is an intimate documentary that gives viewers a closer look into the rapper’s life and unexpectedly short career. The film features never-before-seen footage and unreleased music. It also includes industry interviews, sharing the details of Juice WRLD’s life, along with his challenges and successes.

In the documentary, you will see everything from the start of his career to his struggles with drug use and mental health leading up to his tragic death on December 8, 2019, at the age of 21.

