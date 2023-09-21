How to Watch Julie Ertz USWNT Farewell Match Live Online for Free Without Cable

One of the most recognizable faces of the U.S. Women’s National Team is retiring from soccer this week. Midfielder/defender Julie Ertz is leaving her remarkable career behind, and plays her final game on Thursday, Sept. 21 at 7:30 p.m. on TNT when the USWNT faces South Africa in a friendly match. Fans can say their proper goodbyes to this icon of American soccer as she takes the pitch for the last time. You can watch TNT with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM . You can also watch with Sling TV , Hulu Live TV , or YouTube TV .

About Julie Ertz USWNT Farewell Match

Julie Ertz has compiled some of soccer’s greatest accolades in her decade-long career. She’s won the U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year award twice, in 2017 and 2019, and was one of the major factors in the USWNT’s back-to-back victories at the 2015 and 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cups. Ertz has also played in five world championships at the senior team level.

Simply put, Julie Ertz is one of the best soccer players in American history. Luke Wileman and National Soccer Hall of Famer Julie Foudy will call Ertz’s last game in a USWNT uniform, while Melissa Ortiz will provide pitch-side reporting for TNT. There aren’t many opportunities in sports to watch one of the greats walk off into the sunsets, but that’s exactly the opportunity this game is giving fans.

Julie Ertz USWNT Farewell Match Trailer