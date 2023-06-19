How to Watch ‘Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom’ Live Online for Free Without Cable

On Monday, June 19, the country will celebrate the 158th anniversary of Juneteenth, the oldest known observation of the end of slavery in the United States, and CNN and OWN will celebrate in their own way with the return of “Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom.” Now in its second year, the first-of-its-kind concert produced and powered by Black creators will celebrate Black culture and excellence with a lineup of artists and sounds from the African diaspora. The global celebration, which will be held in Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre, returns to CNN for the second year and will, for the first time, also be simulcast in the US on OWN. Pre-show coverage begins on Monday, June 19 at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the live broadcast at 8 p.m. ET on both networks. You can watch OWN with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo . You can watch CNN with a subscription to Sling TV . You can also watch with DIRECTV STREAM , Hulu Live TV , Fubo , or YouTube TV .

About 'Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom'

“Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom” returns for the second year with bigger-than-ever global coverage.

Produced by Live Nation Urban and Jesse Collins Entertainment, the global event will feature creators, trailblazers, and other artists from the entertainment and music industries to celebrate Black art and influence on the federal holiday.

Performing artists for the second annual celebration include Miguel, Kirk Franklin, SWV, Davido, Coi Leray, and Jodeci, with more artists and presenters to be announced. Musician and producer Adam Blackstone and The Roots co-founder Questlove will serve as the event’s musical directors.

CNN will once again broadcast the event live but will share expansive cross-platform coverage for the first time with OWN. Pre-show coverage will begin from LA’s Greek Theatre exclusively on CNN on Monday, June 19 at 7 pm ET on CNN, followed by the global broadcast on CNN and the US simulcast on OWN at 8 pm ET.

