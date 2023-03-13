How to Watch ‘Jussie Smollett: Anatomy Of A Hoax’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

In January 2019, actor Jussie Smollett claimed to have been attacked on a Chicago street by two men. After a thorough investigation, Chicago police uncovered that the attack was staged, and Smollett has become embroiled in scandal, and demonized by people across both ends of the political spectrum. Go behind the scenes of the case in the new documentary “Jussie Smollett: Anatomy of a Hoax,” a docuseries coming to Fox Nation on Monday, March 13. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Fox Nation .

About 'Jussie Smollett: Anatomy Of A Hoax'

Chicago police were immediately leery of Smollett’s story when he first described the attack of two men who he claimed beat him, put a noose around his neck and shouted racist and pro-Trump slogans. Their investigation found that Smollett had hired the Osundairo brothers to carry out the crime.

Now, on the eve of Smollett’s appeal, “Jussie Smollett: Anatomy of a Hoax” will chronicle the behind the scenes maneuvering and drama that turned the star into a pariah and sent shockwaves through Chicago and beyond, leaving a trail of damaged careers and reputations. The Osundairo brothers will unravel the details from the planning of the fake crime, its execution and all that ensued in the aftermath.

“Anatomy of a Hoax takes a deep dive into a scam that reverberated through the worlds of entertainment, pop culture and politics,” said Fox Nation EVP John Finley. “We’re excited for viewers to hear the real stories behind this scandal from the Osundairo brothers for the very first time.”

