MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Kansas City Royals Live Online on August 24, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Kansas City Royals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), while in Phoenix the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Arizona.

Can you stream Kansas City Royals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on MLB.TV?

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Kansas City Royals Game Preview: Diamondbacks visit the Royals on 3-game road win streak

Arizona Diamondbacks (56-66, fourth in the NL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (50-75, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (9-2, 2.78 ERA, .97 WHIP, 132 strikeouts); Royals: Brady Singer (6-4, 3.27 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 114 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -132, Royals +111; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks hit the road against the Kansas City Royals trying to prolong a three-game road winning streak.

Kansas City is 30-35 in home games and 50-75 overall. The Royals are 30-14 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Arizona has a 56-66 record overall and a 24-34 record on the road. The Diamondbacks have gone 41-13 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams square off Wednesday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. has 17 home runs, 22 walks and 61 RBI while hitting .252 for the Royals. Salvador Perez is 10-for-35 with a double and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Christian Walker has 18 doubles, a triple, 29 home runs and 71 RBI for the Diamondbacks. Emmanuel Rivera is 9-for-35 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 3-7, .182 batting average, 4.13 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .252 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Royals: Jon Heasley: day-to-day (illness), Vinnie Pasquantino: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Greinke: day-to-day (forearm), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (oblique), Edward Olivares: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Diamondbacks: Kyle Nelson: 15-Day IL (back), Tyler Gilbert: 60-Day IL (elbow), Caleb Smith: 15-Day IL (hand), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (ankle), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)