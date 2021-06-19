MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Boston Red Sox Live Without Cable on June 19, 2021: Live Stream

On Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Royals vs. Boston Red Sox

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Martin Perez (4-4, 4.52 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 54 strikeouts) Royals: Brad Keller (6-6, 6.14 ERA, 1.74 WHIP, 60 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE:

The Royals are 17-18 on their home turf. Kansas City has hit 68 home runs as a team this season. Salvador Perez leads the club with 18, averaging one every 14.7 at-bats.

The Red Sox are 22-11 on the road. Boston has slugged .439, good for third in the majors. Rafael Devers leads the team with a .574 slugging percentage, including 38 extra-base hits and 17 home runs.

The Royals won the last meeting 5-3. Kris Bubic earned his second victory and Adalberto Mondesi went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBI for Kansas City. Nick Pivetta registered his third loss for Boston.