 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Boston Red Sox Live Without Cable on June 19, 2021: Live Stream

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Royals vs. Boston Red Sox

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Martin Perez (4-4, 4.52 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 54 strikeouts) Royals: Brad Keller (6-6, 6.14 ERA, 1.74 WHIP, 60 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE:

The Royals are 17-18 on their home turf. Kansas City has hit 68 home runs as a team this season. Salvador Perez leads the club with 18, averaging one every 14.7 at-bats.

The Red Sox are 22-11 on the road. Boston has slugged .439, good for third in the majors. Rafael Devers leads the team with a .574 slugging percentage, including 38 extra-base hits and 17 home runs.

The Royals won the last meeting 5-3. Kris Bubic earned his second victory and Adalberto Mondesi went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBI for Kansas City. Nick Pivetta registered his third loss for Boston.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
NESN≥ $84.99-----
Bally Sports Kansas City≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Kansas City≥ $84.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: NESN, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NESN + 30 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.