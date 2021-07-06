How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Kansas City Royals Live Online Without Cable on July 6, 2021: TV Channels

On Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Royals vs. Cincinnati Reds

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), while in Cincinnati the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City or Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals and Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Luis Castillo (3-10, 5.08 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 86 strikeouts) Royals: Kris Bubic (2-4, 4.99 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 44 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City and Cincinnati will square off on Tuesday.

The Royals are 20-21 on their home turf. Kansas City has slugged .390 this season. Adalberto Mondesi leads the team with a mark of .833.

The Reds have gone 21-20 away from home. The Cincinnati offense has compiled a .248 batting average as a team this season, Nick Castellanos leads the team with a mark of .338.

The Reds won the last meeting 6-2. Vladimir Gutierrez secured his fourth victory and Eugenio Suarez went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBI for Cincinnati. Mike Minor registered his seventh loss for Kansas City.

Live TV Streaming Option