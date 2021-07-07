 Skip to Content
How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Online Without Cable on July 7, 2021: TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Royals vs. Cincinnati Reds

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), while in Cincinnati the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City or Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals and Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Sonny Gray (1-4, 3.44 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 73 strikeouts) Royals: Brady Singer (3-6, 4.75 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 85 strikeouts)

LINE: Royals +127, Reds -146; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City and Cincinnati will face off on Wednesday.

The Royals are 21-21 on their home turf. Kansas City is slugging .389 as a unit. Salvador Perez leads the club with a .509 slugging percentage, including 36 extra-base hits and 20 home runs.

The Reds are 21-21 on the road. Cincinnati has a collective on-base percentage of .327, led by Jesse Winker with a mark of .387.

The Royals won the last meeting 7-6. Richard Lovelady earned his second victory and Andrew Benintendi went 1-for-5 with a home run and two RBI for Kansas City. Heath Hembree registered his fourth loss for Cincinnati.

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City + 35 Top Cable Channels

