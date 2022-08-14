MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Online on August 14, 2022: Viewing Options

On Sunday, August 14, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Royals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City or Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals and Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

Can you stream Kansas City Royals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Kansas City Royals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Kansas City Royals Game Preview: Dodgers play the Royals after Muncy's 4-hit game

Los Angeles Dodgers (79-33, first in the NL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (47-68, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tyler Anderson (13-1, 2.72 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 97 strikeouts); Royals: Brady Singer (5-4, 3.49 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 100 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -257, Royals +210; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers play the Kansas City Royals after Max Muncy had four hits against the Royals on Saturday.

Kansas City has a 28-34 record at home and a 47-68 record overall. The Royals are 19-9 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Los Angeles has a 79-33 record overall and a 39-18 record on the road. The Dodgers are 60-7 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Salvador Perez leads Kansas City with 17 home runs while slugging .453. MJ Melendez is 10-for-35 with four home runs and 13 RBI over the last 10 games.

Freddie Freeman has a .320 batting average to rank fifth on the Dodgers, and has 37 doubles, two triples and 15 home runs. Mookie Betts is 16-for-42 with three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 6-4, .272 batting average, 4.80 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Dodgers: 10-0, .303 batting average, 2.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 50 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (oblique), Edward Olivares: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Dodgers: Andrew Heaney: day-to-day (arm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (back), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Edwin Rios: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)