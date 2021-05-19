How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Stream Online on May 19, 2021: TV Channels
On Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Kansas City Royals vs. Milwaukee Brewers
- When: Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City
- Stream: Watch with
In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), while in Milwaukee the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Wisconsin. Both RSNs are available with a .
Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City or Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals and Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.
Milwaukee heads into the matchup fresh off a dominant performance by Brandon Woodruff. Woodruff threw 7 2/3 innings, surrendering one run on four hits with four strikeouts against Kansas City.
Brewers: Corbin Burnes (2-3, 1.57 ERA, .64 WHIP, 58 strikeouts) Royals: Brad Keller (3-4, 6.75 ERA, 1.83 WHIP, 29 strikeouts).
The Royals are 9-12 on their home turf. Kansas City has hit 37 home runs this season, the lowest total in the American League. Salvador Perez leads the team with nine, averaging one every 17.8 at-bats.
The Brewers are 11-9 in road games. The Milwaukee offense has compiled a .211 batting average as a team this season, last in the National League. Kolten Wong leads the team with a mark of .259.
The Royals won the last meeting 2-0. Jake Brentz recorded his first victory and Andrew Benintendi went 1-for-4 with an RBI for Kansas City. Brandon Woodruff registered his second loss for Milwaukee.
