How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Stream Online on May 19, 2021: TV Channels

On Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Royals vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Sign Up Now Get $75 Back on AT&T TV normally $84.99 / mo.

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), while in Milwaukee the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Wisconsin. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City or Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals and Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

Click “ Get the Deal ” to activate the promotion

” to activate the promotion Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card

You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account

After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable

Get the Deal Get $75 Back atttv.com

Milwaukee heads into the matchup fresh off a dominant performance by Brandon Woodruff. Woodruff threw 7 2/3 innings, surrendering one run on four hits with four strikeouts against Kansas City.

Brewers: Corbin Burnes (2-3, 1.57 ERA, .64 WHIP, 58 strikeouts) Royals: Brad Keller (3-4, 6.75 ERA, 1.83 WHIP, 29 strikeouts).

The Royals are 9-12 on their home turf. Kansas City has hit 37 home runs this season, the lowest total in the American League. Salvador Perez leads the team with nine, averaging one every 17.8 at-bats.

The Brewers are 11-9 in road games. The Milwaukee offense has compiled a .211 batting average as a team this season, last in the National League. Kolten Wong leads the team with a mark of .259.

The Royals won the last meeting 2-0. Jake Brentz recorded his first victory and Andrew Benintendi went 1-for-4 with an RBI for Kansas City. Brandon Woodruff registered his second loss for Milwaukee.

Live TV Streaming Option