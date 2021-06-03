How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals Live Online on June 3, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream

On Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Royals vs. Minnesota Twins

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), while in Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports North. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City or Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals and Minnesota Twins games all year long.

Kansas City and Minnesota will face off on Thursday. Twins: J.A. Happ (3-2, 5.25 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 35 strikeouts) Royals: Kris Bubic (1-0, 1.52 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 22 strikeouts).

The Royals are 13-18 against AL Central opponents. The Kansas City offense has compiled a .242 batting average as a team this season, good for eighth in the majors. Andrew Benintendi leads the team with a mark of .297.

The Twins have gone 10-13 against division opponents. Minnesota has slugged .421, good for fourth in the MLB. Nelson Cruz leads the club with a .500 slugging percentage, including 17 extra-base hits and 10 home runs.

The Royals won the last meeting 6-3. Brad Keller earned his fifth victory and Hunter Dozier went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for Kansas City. Matt Shoemaker took his sixth loss for Minnesota.

