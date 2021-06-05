How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals Live Online on June 5, 2021: TV Channels/Live Stream

On Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Royals vs. Minnesota Twins

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), while in Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports North. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City or Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals and Minnesota Twins games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Jose Berrios (5-2, 3.36 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 69 strikeouts) Royals: Mike Minor (4-2, 4.65 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 68 strikeouts)

LINE: Royals +102, Twins -119; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota enters the game as losers of their last four games.

The Royals are 15-18 against teams from the AL Central. The Kansas City offense has compiled a .244 batting average as a team this season, good for seventh in the MLB. Andrew Benintendi leads the team with an average of .296.

The Twins are 10-15 in division play. Minnesota has hit 80 home runs this season, fourth in the American League. Miguel Sano leads the team with 10, averaging one every 14 at-bats.

The Royals won the last meeting 14-5. Brad Keller earned his sixth victory and Whit Merrifield went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI for Kansas City. Matt Shoemaker registered his seventh loss for Minnesota.

