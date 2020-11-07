How to Watch Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State on Fox for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, & Android

On Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 4:00 PM EST, the Kansas State Wildcats face the #14 Oklahoma State Cowboys from Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium in Manhattan, KS. The game is airing exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas State Wildcats vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV NOW. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.