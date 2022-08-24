 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘Katrina Babies’ Documentary on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

David Satin

When Hurricane Katrina struck New Orleans in 2005, some wondered if the city would ever recover. However, New Orleans rebounded stronger than ever, but the storm left an indelible mark on the city and its people. HBO’s documentary “Katrina Babies” focuses on those people and their stories. The film — which debuts on Wednesday, Aug. 24 — shows audiences what happened after the waters subsided. How did these communities come back together after such trauma? How could anyone possibly recover from losing everything they had? You can stream the doc and find the answers with a Subscription to HBO Max.

How to Watch ‘Katrina Babies’

About ‘Katrina Babies’

Filmmaker Edward Buckles Jr. was just a 13-year-old living in New Orleans when Hurricane Katrina struck the city in 2005. Now he wants to tell the story of the storm from the perspective of those who were most vulnerable to it. He spent seven years documenting the stories of others like him, people who were just kids at the time. Buckles employs the traditional oral storytelling style of his community to attempt to open the door for not only reflection but healing as well.

“Katrina Babies” is a highly personal film, delving deep into the lives of children whose homes (and sometimes family) were washed away in the storm. The film shows what happened to them in the immediate aftermath of the hurricane, and how it affected every facet of their lives going forward. “Katrina Babies” will explore themes of systemic racism, neglect, and pain, but will also try to inspire hope and show the resilience of a city and its people in the face of near-annihilation.

Ultimately, “Katrina Babies” is intended to be cathartic, a step on the path towards healing the trauma still evident in New Orleans.

Can You Watch ‘Katrina Babies’ For Free?

Unfortunately, HBO Max does not offer a free trial. If you sign-up for their annual plan, you can get HBO Max for just $12.50 a month (pre-paid annually), you will save 16%. You can get a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max via Hulu. You will need to sign-up on Hulu website and then authenticate by selecting Hulu as your TV Provider.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Katrina Babies’ on HBO Max?

HBO Max is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV

'Katrina Babies' Trailer

