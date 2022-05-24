 Skip to Content
Hulu

How to Watch ‘Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout Murders’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

ABC News Studios and Hulu are giving viewers a closer look at the heartbreaking Oklahoma Girl Scout murders of 1977 as the new four-part series “Keeper of the Ashes: Oklahoma Girl Scout Murders” explores this captivating case. The special premieres exclusively on Hulu on Tuesday, May 24 and all four episodes will be available to stream on the premiere date. You can watch this new true-crime series with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

How to Watch ‘Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout Murders’

About ‘Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout Murders’

“Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout Murders” tells the tragic story of three young girls, Lori Lee Farmer, 8, Michele Heather Guse, 9, and Doris Denise Milner, 10, who were raped and murdered. Decades after the deaths of these young girls, there are still questions and uncertainties to be explored. Though many signs pointed to Gene Leroy Hart, he was eventually acquitted and later went to jail on other charges. He died of a heart attack at the age of 35 while behind bars.

The series also includes the story of actor and singer Kristen Chenoweth, who was also a Girl Scout in Oklahoma at the time. She was planning to go on the overnight trip with Farmer, Guse, and Milner, but she was sick, which might have saved her life. In the series, Chenoweth points out, “It stuck with me my whole life. I could have been one of them.”

On Which Devices Can You Stream ‘Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout Murders’ on Hulu?

Hulu is compatible with Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, iPhone, iPad, Web Browsers, Android Phone/Tablet, Xbox, Nintendo, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, VIZIO Smart TV, Android TV, and PlayStation.

Watch a Preview of 'Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout Murders:'

