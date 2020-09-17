How to Watch ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ Season 18 Premiere Live Online Without Cable

The Kardashians are back for yet another season as they wind down their wildly popular reality TV show. The family, which recently announced they will be putting a kibosh on the show, will be back to continue their 18th season tonight. The show airs on E! beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

How to Watch ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’

When: Thursday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: E! Network

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

Just last week, as the family was announcing the return of the second half of the season, Kim Kardashian-West took to social media and alerted their legions of fans that the show will be coming to an end in 2021, after “what will be 14 years and 20 seasons.”

Rest assured, the ending of “KUWTK” will not be the last we see of the gang. Before the week was up, reports were out that the reality stars’ next move is a streaming deal with the big guns. Sources said the family is looking to sign a deal with either Netflix, Amazon Prime Video or Apple.

According to Page Six, the family would not necessarily do another reality TV show about their lives. Instead, they’re looking to do a show similar to NBC’s “Shark Tank,” which focuses more on their entrepreneurial skills.

How to Stream ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ Live on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Check the chart below to see where you can watch ‘KUWTK’ live on E! using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web.

All Live TV Streaming Options