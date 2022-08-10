How To Watch Kentucky Basketball 2022 Preseason Bahamas Exhibition Games Live for Free Without Cable

Yes, it might only be early August, but for some college basketball teams, the season is starting to take shape. One basketball blueblood (pun intended) is already in action as the Kentucky Wildcats have made the trip from Lexington to the Bahamas for a series of four exhibition games against international competition airing on the SEC Network. The games tip off on Wednesday, Aug. 10 and run through Sunday, Aug. 14. Don’t miss any of the action with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the Kentucky Wildcats Preseason Bahamas Exhibition Games

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

About the Kentucky Wildcats Preseason Bahamas Exhibition Games

Head coach John Calipari has taken his Kentucky men’s basketball team to paradise this week in order to knock off the rust and get some game action under their belts as the team will play four games against the Dominican Republic National Select Team, Mexico’s Tec De Monterrey, Carleton University of Canada, and the Bahamas National Select Team.

The games will take place Wednesday, Aug. 10 through Sunday, Aug. 14 at the Baha Mar Resort in the Bahamas and will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

This year’s Wildcats will be led by reigning National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe and the games in the Bahamas will provide the first opportunity for Big Blue Nation to see Iowa transfer CJ Fredrick in action after missing all of the 2021-22 season with an injury.

In addition to being available on the SEC Network, authenticated users can watch the action on ESPN.com/watch or listen to the games on UKAthletics.com.

How to Stream the Kentucky Wildcats Preseason Bahamas Exhibition Games for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the Kentucky Wildcats Preseason Bahamas Exhibition Games using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.