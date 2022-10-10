How to Watch ‘Kevin Can F*** Himself’ Series Finale for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Looks can be deceiving, and no one knows that better than Allison McRoberts. She’s stuck in a marriage that looks exactly like it should to everyone outside. Only Allison knows that her husband Kevin is a bumbling man-child, who has become so difficult to live with that drastic action has to be taken. As the second and final season of “Kevin Can F!&# Himself” comes to a close on AMC, can Allison finally cast aside her useless husband once and for all? Find out on Oct. 10 in the series finale of “Kevin Can F!&# Himself” with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ‘Kevin Can F!&# Himself’ Series Finale

When: Monday, Oct. 10 at 9 p.m. ET

Monday, Oct. 10 at 9 p.m. ET TV: AMC

Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

The season finale of 'Kevin Can F!&# Himself' can also be streamed via AMC+.

About ‘Kevin Can F!&# Himself’

Allison (Annie Murphy, “Schitt's Creek”) has a life that many would think was a sitcom… because that’s exactly what is. She’s got an oblivious husband (Kevin), a weird and quirky best friend (Patty) and a constant stream of interesting special guests. Allison hides the dark truth of her life under a facade of TV banality.

When Kevin blows their life savings in a traditional made-for-TV plot moment, Allison has had enough. The camera’s viewpoint shifts and the bizarre sitcom gives way to gritty crime drama. Allison is going to kill her husband.

That plan shifted in season 2. Allison has been plotting to fake her own death, while also realizing that she doesn’t want to leave all of her old life behind. After trying to make a place for herself in Worcester she realizes there’s nothing left there for her and splits. But six months later, what is her life like, and what happened to the friends and family she left behind? You’ll have to watch the second season finale of “Kevin Can F!&# Himself’ to find out!

