Netflix

How to Watch Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg Movie ‘Me Time’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

David Satin

Get ready for laughs, Netflix subscribers. The streamer’s newest original comedy film “Me Time” is set to arrive on Aug. 26. When Sonny finds himself with a free week for the first time in months, he calls his best friend Huck to help him make the most of it. When the two get together, they find themselves in for more adventures than either of them bargained for, with hilarious results. Grab your popcorn, call your BFF, and find your way to the nearest couch, because you can stream “Me Time” starting Aug. 26 with a Subscription to Netflix.

How to Watch ‘Me Time’

About ‘Me Time’

Sonny is a stay-at-home dad, and for years his life has been basically the same. Get up, take care of the kids, clean the house, prepare meals, repeat. But one day his wife decides that he’s earned a break, and volunteers to take the kids away for a whole week during Spring Break. Sonny is almost lost for words, having nearly forgotten what it’s like to have a little “me time.”

Me Time

August 26, 2022

With his family away, a devoted stay-at-home dad enjoys his first me time in years by joining his hard-partying old friend on a wild birthday adventure.

As anyone would, Sonny decides to call up his best friend Huck to help him celebrate every single second of his time off. Huck, who has never married or given up the party lifestyle that the two friends used to enjoy together, jumps at the chance to spend quality time with his old pal. Plus it’s Huck’s 44th birthday, and he has a whole schedule of youthful adventures planned to celebrate.

When those plans go off the rails, Huck and Sonny have to band together to keep Sonny’s life from being upended by what was supposed to be a quiet, relaxing week.

The film stars Kevin Hart (“Fatherhood”) as Sonny and Mark Wahlberg (“Spenser Confidential”) as Huck, and was directed by Jon Hamburg (“Why Him?”).

Can You Stream ‘Me Time’ For Free?

Alas, no. “Me Time” is a Neflix Original film, and Netflix is not currently offering any free trials to new or existing customers.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Me Time’ on Netflix?

Netflix is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

  • Sign Up
    netflix.com

    Netflix

    Netflix is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 3,000+ movies, 2,000+ TV Shows, and Netflix Originals like Stranger Things, Squid Game, The Crown, Tiger King, and Bridgerton. They are constantly adding new shows and movies. Some of their Academy Award-winning exclusives include Roma, Marriage Story, Mank, and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

    Netflix offers three plans — on 1 device in SD with their “Basic” ($9.99) plan, on 2 devices in HD with their “Standard” ($15.49) plan, and 4 devices in up to 4K on their “Premium” ($19.99) plan.

    Netflix spends more money on content than any other streaming service meaning that you get more value for the monthly fee.

    Sign Up
    $9.99+ / month
    netflix.com

Check out the 'Me Time' Trailer:

