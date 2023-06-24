How to Watch ‘Keyshia Cole: This Is My Story’ Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

R&B fans have the opportunity to dive into Keyshia Cole’s past and see how she rose to fame in a new biopic. “Keyshia Cole: This Is My Story” is the most recent addition to the Voices of a Lifetime series and is releasing as Lifetime recognizes Black Music Month. The new film reveals the many ups and downs she faced throughout her life and how she got to where she is today. “Keyshia Cole: This Is My Story” premieres on Lifetime on Saturday, June 24 at 8 p.m. You can watch Lifetime with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo . You can also watch with Sling TV , DIRECTV STREAM , or Hulu Live TV .

About 'Keyshia Cole: This Is My Story'

To honestly and accurately tell her story, Cole takes on the role of executive producer in the new biopic. The Grammy Award-nominated artist had humble beginnings in Oakland, raised by her single mom, Frankie Lons. When Cole was just two years old, she entered the foster care system due to her mother’s battle with substance abuse. The young girl was adopted by Leon and Yvonne Coles.

As Cole grew up, she began chasing her dreams of becoming a musician, but her adoptive parents did not approve of this life path. Ultimately, she was kicked out and was on her own in her late teen years. “Keyshia Cole: This Is My Story” showcases the artist’s rise to fame and the obstacles she faced along the way.

She dealt with trauma and heartbreak due to her family and often wondered about her roots. Though Cole tried her best to help her biological mother heal, it was a challenge to keep her in rehab. Unfortunately, in 2021, she died of an opioid overdose. In honor of her mother, Cole is ready to tell her story.

Cole stars as herself in the new film, while Debbi Morgan plays the role of Cole’s late mother, Frankie. Cole’s adoptive parents are played by Joseph C. Phillips and Tonia Jackson.

Can you watch 'Keyshia Cole: This Is My Story' for free?

Philo offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Lifetime on Philo.

You can watch ‘Keyshia Cole: This Is My Story’ with a free trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

What devices can you use to stream 'Keyshia Cole: This Is My Story'?

You can watch Lifetime on Philo using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'Keyshia Cole: This Is My Story' Trailer