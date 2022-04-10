 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
BBC America Killing Eve

How to Watch ‘Killing Eve’ Season 4 Finale Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

AMC and BBC America’s spy thriller drama, “Killing Eve,” wraps up this weekend. After a successful four-season run, the epic cat-and-mouse series is ending with a dramatic final episode. The final episode of the fourth and final season of “Killing Eve” airs on Sunday, April 10 at 8 p.m. ET on BBC America. You can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

How to Watch ‘Killing Eve’ Season 4 Finale

About ‘Killing Eve’

“Killing Eve” tells the story of a spy named Eve, whose life isn’t turning out the way she had planned. Though she’s a spy, she’s working a boring job and isn’t able to put her brains to good use. She eventually crosses paths with a skilled killer, Villanelle. The ladies intensely battle each other, while Eve attempts to put an end to Villanelle’s slayings.

“Killing Eve” stars Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer, Fiona Shaw, and Sean Delaney.

The lead writer Laura Neal teased that the series ends with a “glorious and triumphant” episode, and while “Killing Eve” will officially end with Season 4, but a spin-off is in development.

Killing Eve

April 8, 2018

A security consultant hunts for a ruthless assassin. Equally obsessed with each other, they go head to head in an epic game of cat-and-mouse.

How to Stream ‘Killing Eve’ Season 4 Finale for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the “Killing Eve” season 4 finale live on BBC America using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Philo, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialFree TrialFree Trial$10 OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
BBC America-

All Live TV Streaming Options

Philo

Price: $25
Includes: BBC America + 18 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: BBC America + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: BBC America + 34 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: BBC America + 16 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: BBC America + 32 Top Cable Channels

Check out a preview of 'Killing Eve':

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.