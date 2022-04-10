How to Watch ‘Killing Eve’ Season 4 Finale Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

AMC and BBC America’s spy thriller drama, “Killing Eve,” wraps up this weekend. After a successful four-season run, the epic cat-and-mouse series is ending with a dramatic final episode. The final episode of the fourth and final season of “Killing Eve” airs on Sunday, April 10 at 8 p.m. ET on BBC America. You can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

How to Watch ‘Killing Eve’ Season 4 Finale

When: Sunday, April 10 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: BBC America

Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

About ‘Killing Eve’

“Killing Eve” tells the story of a spy named Eve, whose life isn’t turning out the way she had planned. Though she’s a spy, she’s working a boring job and isn’t able to put her brains to good use. She eventually crosses paths with a skilled killer, Villanelle. The ladies intensely battle each other, while Eve attempts to put an end to Villanelle’s slayings.

“Killing Eve” stars Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer, Fiona Shaw, and Sean Delaney.

The lead writer Laura Neal teased that the series ends with a “glorious and triumphant” episode, and while “Killing Eve” will officially end with Season 4, but a spin-off is in development.

How to Stream ‘Killing Eve’ Season 4 Finale for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the “Killing Eve” season 4 finale live on BBC America using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Philo, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

