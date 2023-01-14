 Skip to Content
DAZN

How to Watch KSI vs. FaZe Temper Live on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, and Mobile

Jeff Kotuby

YouTuber KSI returns to the ring in a matchup against Brazilian pro gamer and founding FaZe Clan member Temperrr. Originally, the role of KSI’s opponent was to be filled by former Bellator MMA fighter Dillon Danis, however, he pulled out of the fight on January 4 due to a lack of preparation. So, Temperrr will be filling in. Will KSI continue his undefeated streak? Will Temperr put a damper on KSI’s boxing run? Find out this Saturday, Jan. 14 at 2 p.m. ET exclusively on DAZN. You can watch for $39.99 PPV, when you subscribe to DAZN.

How to Watch KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr

About KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr

Temperrr quickly jumped to save the day when it was revealed that Dillon Danis had pulled out of this fight just 10 days before it was scheduled to happen. Temperrr isn’t entering without past experience — he’s currently 2-1 as a boxer. His two wins came against “King Kenny” after a controversial re-score and a less controversial (read: knockout) win over Overtflow. His sole loss came against fellow YouTuber Slim via knockout at KSI’s last event.

KSI, meanwhile, enters with a 4-0-1 record. He won his first fight against Joe Weller via TKO, a split-decision win against Logan Paul, and he managed to win two fights back-to-back in one night, the first against Brandon “Swarmz” Scot and his second against Luis Alcaraz Pineda. Tonight’s fight will take place at the OVO Arena Wembley in London, England.

On the undercard, we’ll see a variety of other boxing YouTubers, like Slim Albaher, Salt Papi, Swarmz, and others.

KSI vs.FaZe Temperrr Fight Card

  • KSI vs. FaZe Temper; For KSI’s MF Cruiserweight title
  • Slim vs. Tom Zanetti; For Slim’s MF Light Heavyweight title
  • Salt Papi vs. Josh Brueckner; Cruiserweight
  • Ryan Taylor vs. Swarmz; Cruiserweight
  • Elle Brooke vs. Faith Ordway; Women’s super lightweight
  • Anthony Taylor vs. Idris Virgo; Light heavyweight
  • 30-Day Trial
    dazn.com

    DAZN

    DAZN is a live sports subscription streaming service that offers 80+ fights a year from Matchroom USA, Bellator, Golden Boy Promotions, World Boxing Super Series and Combate Americas.

    They are the exclusive home to Canelo’s next 11 fights, starting with his December 15th bout against Rocky Fielding at Madison Square Garden, plus 10 of Golden Boy Promotion’s best fights.

    For all fights, they include every match from the entire undercard through the main event. DAZN is available for $9.99 a month, after a one-month free trial.

    30-Day Trial
    $19.99 / month
    dazn.com

KSI vs. FaZe Temper | MF & DAZN X 004 Weigh-In

