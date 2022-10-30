How to Watch LA Clippers vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game Live Today on October 30, 2022: Start Time, TV Channels, Streaming

On Sunday, October 30, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT, the LA Clippers face the New Orleans Pelicans. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports New Orleans, Fox Sports New Orleans, Bally Sports SoCal, and Fox Sports Prime Ticket, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

LA Clippers vs. New Orleans Pelicans

In Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal, while in New Orleans, the game is streaming on Bally Sports New Orleans. It's also available on Bally Sports+.

Can you stream LA Clippers vs. New Orleans Pelicans on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including LA Clippers vs. New Orleans Pelicans. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. LA Clippers Game Preview: Clippers face the Pelicans on 3-game slide

New Orleans Pelicans (3-2, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (2-3, 12th in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles aims to stop its three-game slide when the Clippers play New Orleans.

Los Angeles went 42-40 overall and 26-26 in Western Conference games a season ago. The Clippers averaged 108.4 points per game last season, 15.5 from the free throw line and 38.4 from deep.

New Orleans finished 2-4 overall and 25-27 in Western Conference action during the 2021-22 season. The Pelicans averaged 6.3 steals, 3.5 blocks and 13.8 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Clippers: Marcus Morris Sr.: day to day (personal).

Pelicans: E.J. Liddell: out (right knee), Kira Lewis Jr.: out (knee), Zion Williamson: out (hip), Dyson Daniels: out (ankle), Brandon Ingram: out (concussion), Herbert Jones: out (knee).