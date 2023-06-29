How to Watch ‘Lace’ Season 2 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Order in the court! The new season of “Lace” is about to begin! The tense legal drama is returning to ALLBLK for its second season premiere on Thursday, June 29. The show follows attorney Lacey McCullough and the members of her law firm as they attempt to navigate the pitfalls of life, both in and out of the courtroom. From high-priced call girls (and boys) to the ins and outs of a murder trial, this show keeps the drama coming. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of ALLBLK .

About ‘Lace’ Season 2 Premiere

After the explosive events of last season, the incomparable Lacey McCullough’s (Maryam Basir) world has been thrown into a downward spiral. This season, Lacey’s enemies are finally closing in, culminated by a large-scale FBI investigation, leaving the future of Lacey and McCullough & Associates hanging in the balance. Lacey’s right-hand man and loyal confidante has departed the firm for good… disappearing without a trace.

On top of all that, after exhausting all appeals Lacey’s determined to get her mother out of prison, but with the firm in flux she will need to figure out who she can and cannot trust. All whilst her personal relationship is crumbling, and she is in danger of losing custody of her daughter. Though this prolific lawyer is renowned for getting things done… by any means necessary for her rich and powerful clientele, will she be able to work her magic when it’s her own life on the line?

Can you watch ‘Lace’ Season 2 Premiere for free?

ALLBLK offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch ‘Lace’ Season 2 Premiere on ALLBLK.

What devices can you use to stream ‘Lace’ Season 2 Premiere?

You can watch ALLBLK using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘Lace’ Season 2 Premiere Trailer