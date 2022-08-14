How to Watch Minnesota Vikings vs. Las Vegas Raiders Preseason Game Live Online on August 14, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, August 14, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT, the Las Vegas Raiders face the Minnesota Vikings from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. The game is airing exclusively on KMSP, KVVU, and KRON, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Minnesota Vikings

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on KMSP, while in Las Vegas, the game is airing on KVVU, which are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. They are also available on Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. In the Bay Area, including Oakland, the game is on KRON which isn’t available to stream on a Live TV Streaming Service, but you may be able to pick it up with an antenna.

According to 506Sports, the game will also be on the following other local affiliates:

Minnesota Locals WDIO (ABC/10-13 - Duluth)

KTTC (CW/10.2 - Rochester MN)

KEYC (FOX/12.2 - Mankato MN)

KVRR (FOX/15 - Fargo ND)

KSFY (ABC/13 - Sioux Falls SD)

KFXA (FOX/28 - Cedar Rapids IA)

KCCI (H&I/8.3 - Des Moines IA)

WLAX (FOX/25 - La Crosse WI)

WEUX (FOX/48 - Eau Claire WI)

KETV (ABC/7 - Omaha) Las Vegas Locals KNSN (21 - Reno)

KTLA (CW/5 - Los Angeles)

KRON (MY/4 - San Francisco/Oakland)

KTVX (ABC/4 - Salt Lake City)

KGET (NBC/17 - Bakersfield)

KTBY (FOX/4 - Anchorage AK)

KATN (FOX/2.2 - Fairbanks AK)

KHON (FOX/2 - Honolulu)

Can you stream Las Vegas Raiders vs. Minnesota Vikings on NFL Network?

For those who live outside of those markets, the game will be airing on NFL Network, which is available on Sling TV “Blue Plan”, which is offering 50% OFF Your First Month (ONLY $17.50). You can also stream it with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV, as well as Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.

Can You Watch Las Vegas Raiders vs. Minnesota Vikings on NFL+?

If you want access to every NFL Preseason game not available in your market, you can use NFL+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial. While you won’t be able to watch telecasts airing in your local market, you will be able to stream all out-of-market preseason games live online.

During the NFL regular season, you will be able to watch local NFL games on your smartphone and tablet. For a limited time, you can get it for $4.99 a month or $29.99 for the entire year.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Minnesota Vikings vs. Las Vegas Raiders Game Preview: Vikings' Cousins has COVID-19, won't play preseason opener

By DAVE CAMPBELL AP Pro Football Writer

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not play this weekend in the team’s first preseason game.

Coach Kevin O’Connell confirmed the diagnosis Friday at practice, where Cousins was absent for a second straight day. He felt ill Thursday and sent home.

I like the way he handled it, reporting the symptoms and going through our in-house process we have here,” O’Connell said. “Ultimately looking out for his teammates and making sure we’ll get him back, ready to roll as soon as possible.

Cousins has “very minimal” symptoms, O’Connell said.

Sean Mannion and Kellen Mond will split time in the exhibition Sunday at Las Vegas, where Cousins was unlikely to play much, if at all, even if he wasn’t sick. There are no other quarterbacks on the roster.

No matter who starts, they’re both going to play a ton. Big evaluation game for us of those guys,” O’Connell said. “They’ve done a lot of really good things in camp, and now we get to see them play against a complete defensive structure, different coverages. I think it’ll be good for those guys.

The Vikings are planning, roughly, an even split of the snaps against the Raiders.

If a guy gets hot, starts feeling maybe he should take one more or two-minute or something like that, we’ll always adapt,” O’Connell said. “But we’ll have plenty of snaps to make it right through these next three games.

Cousins missed Minnesota’s second-to-last game of the 2021 season after testing positive for COVID-19. He also missed five days in training camp last year due to what was deemed a close contact. Cousins followed NFL protocols for unvaccinated players last season.

Earlier this year, the league suspended all coronavirus protocols. The current recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is for people who test positive to isolate from others for at least five days. Isolation can end, the CDC says, if they are fever-free for 24 hours without medication and experiencing improvement in symptoms.

The Vikings’ next practice is Tuesday, putting Cousins on track to return to the field then, assuming he’s feeling fine.