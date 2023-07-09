How to Watch ‘Last Call: When a Serial Killer Stalked Queer New York’ Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

In the early 1990s, a serial killer terrorized the New York City LGBTQ+ community. The HBO Original series “Last Call: When a Serial Killer Stalked Queer New York” will shine a light on the events when it arrives on the premium cabler and its streaming service Max this weekend. The four-part docuseries will feature first-seen archival footage, interviews with experts and family members, and more as it shows how the LGBTQ+ community fought to solve the string of murders and demanded fair treatment for queen crime victims. “Last Call: When a Serial Killer Stalked Queer New York” will premiere on HBO and Max on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at 9 p.m. ET. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Max .

About ‘Last Call: When a Serial Killer Stalked Queer New York’ Premiere

Based on the award-winning book “Last Call: A True Story of Love, Lust and Murder in Queer New York” by Elon Green and directed by Anthony Caronna (“Pride”), the HBO Original documentary series “Last Call: When a Serial Killer Stalked Queer New York” will take a look at series of four grizzly murders as a serial killer stalked New York City’s queer nightlife to prey upon gay men in the early 1990s as homophobia, hate crimes, and the AIDS crisis worsened.

The four-part docuseries, the latest production from Story Syndicate (HBO’s “I’ll Be Gone In The Dark”), will shine a light on the prejudices, attitudes, and media bias of the time, where public perception undermined the investigation, leading to the heroic efforts of activists, such as the NYC Anti-Violence Project, to force law enforcement to recognize and protect the LGBTQ+ community.

Each episode will feature exclusive archival footage and interviews with activists, experts, and officers, as well as family members, former lovers, friends, and associates of the victims.

“Last Call: When a Serial Killer Stalked Queer New York” will debut on HBO and Max on Sunday, July 9, 2023.

What is the ‘Last Call: When a Serial Killer Stalked Queer New York’ Premiere episode schedule?

“Last Call: When a Serial Killer Stalked Queer New York” will premiere on HBO and Max on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at 9 p.m. ET with the following three episodes debuting on subsequent Sundays in the same timeslot.

-Episode 1: Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

-Episode 2: Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

-Episode 3: Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

-Episode 4: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

What devices can you use to stream ‘Last Call: When a Serial Killer Stalked Queer New York’ Premiere?

You can watch Max using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

