How to Watch 2022 UEFA Champions League Semifinals: Villarreal vs. Liverpool/Man City vs. Real Madrid Live for Free Without Cable

Unless things change drastically, it looks like we’re headed for an all-EPL final in the Champions League. After a 2-0 Leg-1 victory, Liverpool looks to put the dagger into Villarreal’s chest with a result that’s anything other than a 3-goal loss. Meanwhile, Manchester City finds itself in a prime position against Real Madrid after a thrilling 4-3 victory in Leg 1. Will either team currently trailing reverse their fortunes and advance to the finals? Find out this Tuesday, May 3 starting at 2 p.m. ET with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus.

When: Airs Tuesday, May 3 at 2 p.m. ET

About the UEFA Champions League Semifinals

Yes, you read that line correctly – Man City and Real Madrid combined for seven goals during their last contest. Man City jumped out to a 2-0 lead early and, while Real’s Kareem Benzema did his best to claw his team back into the match late, a late dagger from City’s Bernardo Silva gave his club the win and a better shot at advancing to the final round.

The second matchup is closer to chalk, with few thinking that Villarreal really stood a chance against Liverpool. Liverpool finds themselves a point behind Man City in the current Premier League table and would love another easy win over Villarreal before facing either their EPL rivals or the current LaLiga table leaders.

