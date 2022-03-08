 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
discovery+

How to Watch Legacy: In the Shadow of Greatness on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and More

Jeff Kotuby

It’s hard being the offspring of a legendary athlete. Just ask the kids of Dwayne Wade, Evander Holyfield, and Randall Cunningham — the subjects of Discovery+’s latest docuseries, “Legacy: In the Shadow of Greatness.” “Legacy” follows the stories of Zaire Wade, Evan Holyfield, and Vashti Cunningham as they try to break past their fathers’ collective greatness and make their own legacy. You can stream with a free seven-day trial subscription to discovery+.

How to Watch Legacy: In The Shadow of Greatness on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and More

About ‘Legacy: In The Shadow of Greatness’

The series, “Legacy: In the Shadow of Greatness,” debuts March 8 and follows the children of sports icons Dwyane Wade, Evander Holyfield, and Randall Cunningham as they attempt to break out from their parents’ shadows and become legends in their own right.

“In 2022, Discovery Plus will be the place for audiences to dive into enlightening and out of this world stories with our wide range of feature documentaries and premium docuseries,” senior VP, docs and specials Howard Swartz said. “From intimate storytelling in Legacy: In the Shadow of Greatness to unpacking tales of our past that can change the course of history, audiences will have a menu of options to satisfy their viewing desires.”

What Devices Can You Use to Stream discovery+?

Discovery+ is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

7-Day Trial
discoveryplus.com

discovery+

discovery+ is a video streaming service that offers more than 55,000 episodes of 2,500+ current and classic shows from several popular TV brands including Discovery, Investigation Discovery, HGTV, TLC, Food Network, A&E, Lifetime, and History.

The service primarily focuses on non-fiction programming or “reality” TV shows.

discovery+ is available with limited ads for $4.99 / month or ad-free for $6.99 / month.

7-Day Trial
$4.99+ / month
discoveryplus.com

Legacy In The Shadow of Greatness| Official Trailer

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.