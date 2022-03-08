It’s hard being the offspring of a legendary athlete. Just ask the kids of Dwayne Wade, Evander Holyfield, and Randall Cunningham — the subjects of Discovery+’s latest docuseries, “Legacy: In the Shadow of Greatness.” “Legacy” follows the stories of Zaire Wade, Evan Holyfield, and Vashti Cunningham as they try to break past their fathers’ collective greatness and make their own legacy. You can stream with a free seven-day trial subscription to discovery+.

How to Watch Legacy: In The Shadow of Greatness on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and More

When: Episode 1 premieres Tuesday, March 8

About ‘Legacy: In The Shadow of Greatness’

The series, “Legacy: In the Shadow of Greatness,” debuts March 8 and follows the children of sports icons Dwyane Wade, Evander Holyfield, and Randall Cunningham as they attempt to break out from their parents’ shadows and become legends in their own right.

“In 2022, Discovery Plus will be the place for audiences to dive into enlightening and out of this world stories with our wide range of feature documentaries and premium docuseries,” senior VP, docs and specials Howard Swartz said. “From intimate storytelling in Legacy: In the Shadow of Greatness to unpacking tales of our past that can change the course of history, audiences will have a menu of options to satisfy their viewing desires.”

