How to Watch Leslie Jordan’s Final Episode of ‘Call Me Kat’ For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

If you’re looking for a chance to see comedic powerhouse actor Leslie Jordan one last time, you won’t want to miss the newest episode of “Call Me Kat” on FOX on Thursday, Dec. 1. Jordan had a recurring role on the show as Phillip, the loveable head baker at Kat’s café. This week’s episode marks Jordan’s final appearance in the series before his passing on Oct. 24, 2022. You can watch what is sure to be an emotional episode of “Call Me Kat” on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 9:30 p.m. ET with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch Leslie Jordan’s Final Episode of ‘Call Me Kat’

About ‘Call Me Kat’

Based on the BBC UK original series “Miranda,” “Call Me Kat” stars Mayim Bialik as a woman who struggles every day against society and her mother to prove that she can still live a happy and fulfilling life despite still being single at 39. That is why she recently spent her entire savings to open a cat café in Louisville, Kentucky.

Jordan will leave big shoes to fill on the series. His character Phil was always around to provide a sassy remark or indelible wisdom, and Jordan’s comedic chops were a crucial part of the overall chemistry of the cast. Jordan passed away on Oct. 24 due to a traffic accident.

“The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan,” the actor’s spokesperson said in a statement at the time. “Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times. What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner, and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today.”

How to Stream Leslie Jordan’s Final Episode of ‘Call Me Kat’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS

