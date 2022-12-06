How to Watch ‘Liam Gallagher: Knebworth 22’ For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Oasis is one of the best-known rock bands of the early-mid ’90s, with hits like “Wonderwall,” “All Around the World” and more. Now, Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher has sat down with documentary filmmakers for a new film coming to Paramount+ on Tuesday, Dec. 6 titled “Liam Gallagher: Knebworth 22.” The movie will chronicle Gallagher’s return to the famous concert venue in Knebworth, England, and will play alongside a full replay of the June 2022 performance. You can watch “Liam Gallagher: Knebworth 22’ starting on Dec. 6 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus.

How to Watch ‘Liam Gallagher: Knebworth 22’

About ‘Liam Gallagher: Knebworth 22’

In June 2022, Liam Gallagher returned to Knebworth Park Hertfordshire in England 26 years after Oasis’ historic 1996 shows. Performing to 170,000 fans across two sold-out nights, the event coincided with Gallagher’s third solo album, “C’mon You Know,” which became the singer-songwriter’s third No. 1 studio album.

“Liam Gallagher: Knebworth 22” traces Gallagher back to the site of his former band’s defining performances, including all-new interviews and behind-the-scenes and concert footage captured from 20 camera angles. The film also goes a little bit further, sharing stories and perspectives from collaborators and fans of different generations from around the world, transposing the emotional and social context of the ’90s shows with the tumult of our current era. Additionally, the entire concert from this historic event, “Liam Gallagher: Knebworth 22,” will stream in full alongside the documentary on Paramount+.

Can You Stream ‘Liam Gallagher: Knebworth 22’ For Free?

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Liam Gallagher: Knebworth 22’ on Paramount+?

