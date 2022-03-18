How to Watch ‘Life & Beth’ For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Amy Schumer stars in an all-new Hulu Originals series, “Life & Beth.” The comedy-drama series is available to stream only on Hulu starting Friday, March 18. All 10 episodes will be released at one time, so you can binge-watch the entire first season right away. You can watch “Life & Beth” with a 30-day free trial of Hulu.

How to Watch ‘Life & Beth’

When: Friday, March 18 at 12:01 am ET

Friday, March 18 at 12:01 am ET Where: Hulu

Hulu Stream: Watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu

“Life & Beth” is available to stream on Disney+ as a Star Original in Australia, Canada, and New Zealand.

About ‘Life & Beth’

In “Life & Beth,” Beth sets out on a journey of rediscovery. Despite her life appearing great from the outside, she wants to live a bigger, bolder, more authentic life. She is a successful wine distributor and is in a steady long-term relationship. However, an unexpected incident causes Beth to take a trip down memory lane. She revisits her past and rediscovers where she came from. After looking back at her trauma, Beth moves on to express her true self and live more authentically.

Starring alongside Schumer is Michael Cera as John and Violet Young as Beth as a child. The rest of the cast features Yamaneika Saunders, Michael Rapaport, Susannah Flood, Kevin Kane, Laura Benanti, Larry Owens, Rosebud Walker, and LaVar Walker.

On Which Devices Can You Stream ‘Life & Beth’ on Hulu?

Hulu is compatible with Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, iPhone, iPad, Web Browsers, Android Phone/Tablet, Xbox, Nintendo, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, VIZIO Smart TV, Android TV, and PlayStation.