How to Watch ‘Lincoln’s Dilemma’ Premiere on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, iOS, and Mobile

Discover a side of Abraham Lincoln you have never seen in the new, four-part documentary series "Lincoln's Dilemma" premiering on Apple TV+ Friday, February 18.

How to Watch ‘Lincoln’s Dilemma’

About ‘Lincoln’s Dilemma’

Inspired by David S. Reynolds’s book “Abe: Abraham, Lincoln in his Times,” the four-part docuseries, explores the iconic figure’s journey to end slavery by reexamining the challenges and perception of President Abraham Lincoln.

The documentary series will also discuss the siege on the Capitol on January 6, 2021, with the journalist Jelani Cobb’s observation that the military “occupied” Washington to keep Joe Biden safe at his inauguration. This footage in the docu-series was done to show that we’ve hardly resolved the question of race in this country.

Directed by Jacqueline Olive and Barak Goodman and executive produced by, among others, former HBO chief Richard Plepler, “Lincoln’s Dilemma” uses various historians and rare archival materials to offer a more nuanced look into his presidency. Among these are readings of Lincoln’s and Frederick Douglass’ words (voiced by Bill Camp and Leslie Odom Jr., respectively), narration by Jeffrey Wright, and other historians.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Apple TV+?

