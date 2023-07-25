How to Watch Lionel Messi’s Next MLS Game, Inter Miami FC vs. Atlanta United Live Without Cable

Lionel Messi’s first game with Inter Miami CF must have felt like it was ripped from the pen of a Hollywood writer. Messi curled a free kick into the netting of the goal during stoppage time of Miami’s Leagues Cup game against Cruz Azul this past weekend. Messi and Miami are back in action on Tuesday, July 25 at 7:30 p.m. ET against Atlanta United FC on MLS Season Pass. You can watch the match and all of Messi’s Inter Miami games with a Subscription to MLS Season Pass.

How to Watch Lionel Messi’s Next MLS Game, Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United

When: Tuesday, July 25 at 7:30 p.m. ET

MLS Season Pass Stream: Watch with a Subscription to MLS Season Pass.

About Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United

Messi’s first match with Miami had a storybook ending, but Atlanta is feeling confident that it can make his second go-around a nightmare. The team is ranked seventh in MLS standings currently, while Miami is the basement-dwellers at number 15. Midfielder/wing Thiago Almada is a force for Atlanta and has had 10 days of rest to prepare for the match against Messi.

But the momentum is all on Miami’s side, as another new addition to the club Sergio Busquets is already making his presence felt at midfield. Jordi Alba and Luis Suarez could give the team even more firepower, and they won’t be backing down from any competitors with Leo on their side for the rest of this MLS season.

Can You Stream Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United for Free?

Not at this time. Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United will be an MLS Season Pass exclusive, and MLS Season Pass does not offer a free trial to new or existing users.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United on MLS Season Pass?

MLS Season Pass is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Sign Up apple.com MLS Season Pass MLS Season Pass will have every match of the MLS regular season, Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs, and Leagues Cup — all in one place and with no blackouts. The service launches February 1, 2023. … The majority of games in the 2023 season will be played on Saturdays and select Wednesdays, with 7:30 p.m. local start times. To complement the action, MLS Season Pass will offer a five-hour live whip-around show, capturing all of the key moments from every match from the start of the Eastern Conference games through the final whistle of the Western Conference games (7:30 p.m. ET-12:30 a.m. ET). Subscription prices are lower for Apple TV+ subscribers. Sign Up $12.99+ / month apple.com