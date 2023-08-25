How to Watch Lipscomb Academy vs. Saraland High School Football Game Live Without Cable

It may not technically be fall yet, but that hasn’t stopped high school football teams across the United States from hitting the gridiron! This week, fans are being treated to an awesome matchup between the Lipscomb Academy Mustangs and the Saraland Spartans on ESPN on Friday, Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. CT. It’s a hard-nosed matchup between two former title winners, and you can watch it with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

When: Friday, Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. CT.

Friday, Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. CT. Location: Spartan Stadium | 1115 Industrial Parkway, Saraland, Mobile County, Ala.

Spartan Stadium | 1115 Industrial Parkway, Saraland, Mobile County, Ala. TV: ESPN.

ESPN. Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99 / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Lipscomb (Nashville, TN) is coming off a 2022 season that saw it win the Class II-AAA state title in Tennessee. It’s no stranger to opponents from across state lines, having downed Milton (Ga.) and Thompson (Ala.) last season to reach the state championship. The team is led by its defense this season, as cornerback Kaleb Beasley and safety C.J. Jimcoily are both in ESPN’s top 300 high school players list.

But Saraland (from Saraland, AB) is no slouch, having won the 2022 Alabama 6A state championship. The team boasts some impressive offensive firepower, as wide receiver Ryan Williams is third on ESPN’s list of the best 300 junior players in the country. Quarterback K.J. Lacey is No. 48 on that same list, but will this duo be grounded by the formidable Lipscomb secondary?

Can You Stream Lipscomb Academy vs. Saraland for Free?

Yes you can! The game is on ESPN, and fans can watch it and dozens of other channels free this weekend thanks to a five-day free trial to DIRECTV STREAM.

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch Lipscomb Academy vs. Saraland high school football game using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Services