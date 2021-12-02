 Skip to Content
Listening to Kenny G

How to Watch ‘Listening to Kenny G’ Live for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS and Android

Jeff Kotuby

Ready to get saxy? Soprano sax master Kenny G is the subject of HBO’s latest documentary, “Listening to Kenny G,” which will take a humorous but incisive look at the saxophonist Kenny G, the best-selling instrumental artist of all time. In his own words, Kenny G speaks candidly about his musical background, his stringent work ethic, and his controversial standing in the jazz canon. You can watch “Listening to Kenny G” live on HBO this Thursday, December 2 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO. It will also be available to stream on HBO Max.

How to Watch “Listening to Kenny G” Live on HBO and HBO Max Without Cable

Background

Directed by Penny Lane (“Hail Satan?”) and executive produced by Bill Simmons (HBO’s “Andre The Giant,” “Showbiz Kids”), “Listening to Kenny G” investigates the artist formerly known as Kenneth Gorelick, unravelling the allure of the man who played jazz so smoothly that a whole new genre formed around him, and questioning fundamental assumptions about art and excellence in the process.

Through several interviews with renowned jazz critics, music professors, and writers, and including a new in-depth, intimate interview with the artist, “Listening to Kenny G” explores the two extremes between the musician’s critics and his superfans, revealing meditation on the larger idea of artistic taste and how our musical preferences define us.

Alternatively playful and probing, the documentary traces the artist’s career through pivotal moments: playing “Songbird” on “The Tonight Show,” his monumental record sales, his crushing reviews, his newfound fans on social media, and his recent collaborations with Kanye West, The Weeknd and others. Dismissed by the media and mocked by the jazz establishment, Kenny G nevertheless embraces his detractors (who are likely just salty because they lack Kenny’s charisma, marketability, and talent.)

Listening to Kenny G Trailer

