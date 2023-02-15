How to Watch ‘Live from the Artist’s Den’ Series Premiere with John Legend Live Online for Free Without Cable

Music lovers won’t want to miss out on the premiere of “Live from the Artist’s Den” with John Legend. An all-star lineup is slated to perform weekly over the next few months. In the past, the series has highlighted many different artists all over the world. Now, there is even more live music to enjoy. Don’t miss the “Live from the Artist’s Den” season premiere on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 9 p.m. ET on AXS TV . You can watch AXS TV with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo . You can also watch with Sling TV or DIRECTV STREAM .

About 'Live from the Artist's Den' Series Premiere with John Legend

“Live from the Artists Den” features intimate performances from some of the biggest names in music, as well as rising stars. Viewers have the opportunity to see their favorite musicians in a new light. They each put on a show from intimate settings, iconic locations, or creative spaces. Some choose to perform in the comfort of their own homes, while others head to the studio. Several select meaningful, historic spots to share their talents.

The first episode, which premieres on Wednesday, Feb. 15, features captivating performances from 10-time Grammy-winner John Legend. Tune in to see the unique hour-long episode. In addition to performances by the singer-songwriter, it includes a behind-the-scenes look at his life, interviews, and more.

Can you watch 'Live from the Artist's Den' Series Premiere with John Legend for free?

Philo offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch AXS TV on Philo.

You can watch ‘Live from the Artist’s Den’ Series Premiere with John Legend with a free trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

What is the 'Live from the Artist's Den' Series Premiere with John Legend episode schedule?

New episodes of “Live from the Artist’s Den” premiere every Wednesday evening through May 3:

Feb. 15 : John Legend

: John Legend Feb. 22 : Zac Brown Band

: Zac Brown Band Mar. 1 : Sara Bareilles

: Sara Bareilles Mar. 8 : Gary Clark Jr.

: Gary Clark Jr. Mar. 22 : Mumford & Sons

: Mumford & Sons Mar. 29: Cage The Elephant Apr. 5 : Ed Sheeran

: Ed Sheeran Apr. 12 : Elvis Costello

: Elvis Costello Apr. 19 : Crowded House

: Crowded House Apr. 26 : Dierks Bentley

: Dierks Bentley May 3: Jason Mraz

What devices can you use to stream 'Live from the Artist's Den' Series Premiere with John Legend?

You can watch AXS TV on Philo using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'Live from the Artist's Den' Series Premiere with John Legend Trailer