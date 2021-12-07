How to Watch Live in Front of a Studio Audience: ‘Facts of Life’ and ‘Diff’rent Strokes’ Live for Free Online

Live in Front of a Studio Audience is back for a new installment, which features reenacted scenes from classic sitcoms, “Facts of Life” and “Diff'rent Strokes.” An all-star cast takes the stage in this special one-night event. The reenactment airs Tuesday, December 7 at 8/7c on ABC. You can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

Several classic episodes from both “Facts of Life” and its spin-off, “Diff’rent Strokes” will be revisited and reenacted. The episodes to be reenacted are kept a secret until the live show airs.

In the past, Live in Front of a Studio Audience has included age-appropriate casting, but this special has changed that. The “Facts of Life” reenactment features Jennifer Aniston as Blair, Kathryn Hahn as Jo, Allison Tolman as Natalie, Gabrielle Union as Tootie, and Ann Dowd as Mrs. Garrett.

The “Diff’rent Strokes” cast features John Lithgow as Mr. Drummond, Dowd as Mrs. Garrett, Kevin Hart as Arnold, and Damon Wayans as Willis. The special will also feature plenty of surprise guests.

