How to Watch Live in Front of a Studio Audience: ‘Facts of Life’ and ‘Diff’rent Strokes’ Live for Free Online

Aubrey Meister

Live in Front of a Studio Audience is back for a new installment, which features reenacted scenes from classic sitcoms, “Facts of Life” and “Diff'rent Strokes.” An all-star cast takes the stage in this special one-night event. The reenactment airs Tuesday, December 7 at 8/7c on ABC. You can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

About Live in Front of a Studio Audience: ‘Facts of Life’ and ‘Diff’rent Strokes’

Several classic episodes from both “Facts of Life” and its spin-off, “Diff’rent Strokes” will be revisited and reenacted. The episodes to be reenacted are kept a secret until the live show airs.

In the past, Live in Front of a Studio Audience has included age-appropriate casting, but this special has changed that. The “Facts of Life” reenactment features Jennifer Aniston as Blair, Kathryn Hahn as Jo, Allison Tolman as Natalie, Gabrielle Union as Tootie, and Ann Dowd as Mrs. Garrett.

The “Diff’rent Strokes” cast features John Lithgow as Mr. Drummond, Dowd as Mrs. Garrett, Kevin Hart as Arnold, and Damon Wayans as Willis. The special will also feature plenty of surprise guests.

December 7, 2021

The live special event features reenactments of episodes from “The Facts of Life” and “Diff’rent Strokes”.

How to Stream Live in Front of a Studio Audience: ‘Facts of Life’ and ‘Diff’rent Strokes’ for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch Live in Front of a Studio Audience: “Facts of Life” and “Diff’rent Strokes” live on ABC using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

How to Stream Live in Front of a Studio Audience: ‘Facts of Life’ and ‘Diff’rent Strokes’ on Hulu

After Live in Front of a Studio Audience: “Facts of Life” and “Diff’rent Strokes” airs on ABC, it will be available to stream on Hulu beginning on Wednesday, December 8. You can stream it with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ABC + 32 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ABC + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ABC + 34 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ABC + 32 Top Cable Channels

The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to stream anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where your favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

