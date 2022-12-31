 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘Lizzo Live in Concert’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

David Satin

Welcome 2023 with a special performance by one of the biggest names in music! Lizzo’s live-to-tape concert special “Lizzo Live in Concert” is coming to HBO Max on Saturday, Dec. 31. The concert special was filmed during singer, songwriter, rapper, flutist and actress Lizzo’s The Special Tour in November at the iconic Kia Forum in Inglewood. Special guests join Lizzo on stage to make for a singular and spectacular concert experience. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max.

How to Watch 'Lizzo Live in Concert'

About 'Lizzo Live in Concert'

It’s about damn time to party with superstar Lizzo as she brings the house down in “Lizzo Live in Concert. In this performance, Lizzo is joined by special guests Cardi B, SZA, and Missy Elliott, making for a truly unforgettable evening. The live concert spectacular gives the viewers a front row seat to the Emmy and three-time Grammy-winner’s acclaimed Special tour.

Joined by her band The Lizzbians and The Little Bigs, and The Big Grrrls, “Lizzo Live in Concert” promises a night full of positivity, laughs, and love. It’s a can’t-miss event for Lizzo fans, and music fans of all stripes will want to tune in for this epic musical performance.

Can you watch 'Lizzo Live in Concert' for free?

Yes, HBO Max offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch ‘Lizzo Live in Concert’ on HBO Max.

What devices can you use to stream 'Lizzo Live in Concert'?

You can watch HBO Max using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

HBO Max does not currently offer a free trial of its own. However, you can access a free trial of HBO Max through either Prime Video Channels or Hulu. Here’s how:

1. Get a Free Trial of HBO Max Through Prime Video Channels

If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber that has never tried HBO Max, you can still get a 7-Day Free Trial to the service.

  • Click here to activate the offer
  • Click “Get Started”
  • Activate Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max
  • Once you’re subscribed, use your Amazon credentials to log-in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device

    2. Get a Free Trial of HBO Max Through Hulu

    If you are a new or current Hulu subscriber that has never tried HBO Max through Hulu, you’re in luck. Hulu is offering a 7-Day Free Trial to HBO Max through their streaming service.

New Hulu Subscribers

  • Click here to activate the offer
  • Click “Sign-Up Now”
  • Create Your Account
  • Click “Manage Add-Ons”
  • Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max
  • Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log-in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device

Existing Hulu Subscribers

If you are an existing Hulu subscriber:

  • Click your Profile
  • Click “Account”
  • Click “Manage Add-Ons”
  • Add HBO Max Free Trial

'Lizzo Live in Concert' Trailer

