How to Watch Lollapalooza 2022 Live for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

It’s time again for musical magic and mayhem with the 2022 Lollapalooza concert event in Chicago! Join thousands as they share good tunes and great vibes with your own virtual ticket thanks to the Hulu official stream. Barely contained by nine stages and four days, this year’s festival is bursting with established musicians and talented artists on the rise. Get ready to rock out on Thursday, July 28 at 1 p.m. ET with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

How to Watch Lollapalooza

About Lollapalooza

Making a name for itself as the premiere four-day Chicago music festival, Lollapalooza has been bringing the most talented musical and visual artists together for over 20 years. For 2022, the event features a wealth of artists from all over the music industry! Names to note in this year’s lineup include Metallica, Machine Gun Kelly, Don Toliver, Wallows, Kygo, Porno for Pyros and J. Hope.

Along with explosive concerts across nine different stages, festival goers will also see TikTok and viral media stars along with other special guests. Those without tickets don’t have to miss out on the good vibes as Hulu takes point in streaming the entire festival from the first note to the last!

The Lollapalooza 2022 Schedule

Can You Stream Lollapalooza for Free?

New subscribers can watch the event with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu. Current subscribers will have access to the event starting Thursday, July 28 at 12 p.m.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Lollapalooza on Hulu?

Hulu is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.