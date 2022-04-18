How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Game Live Online on April 18, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, April 18, 2022 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, and Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, while in Atlanta the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southeast. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA or Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Atlanta Braves vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Game Preview: Dodgers take on the Braves after Freeman's 4-hit game

Atlanta Braves (5-6) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (7-2)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Huascar Ynoa (0-1, 15.00 ERA, 3.00 WHIP, four strikeouts); Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (1-0, .00 ERA, .00 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -193, Braves +165; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Atlanta Braves after Freddie Freeman’s four-hit game on Sunday.

Los Angeles is 4-0 at home and 7-2 overall. The Dodgers have a 6-1 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Atlanta has a 5-6 record overall and a 3-4 record at home. The Braves have the 10th-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .316.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gavin Lux has a double, a triple and a home run while hitting .320 for the Dodgers. Austin Barnes is 4-for-10 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

Marcell Ozuna has four home runs, a walk and eight RBI while hitting .318 for the Braves. Matt Olson is 16-for-36 with four doubles, two home runs and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-2, .270 batting average, 2.05 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

Braves: 5-5, .238 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Caleb Ferguson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: 10-Day IL (elbow), Victor Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (elbow inflammation), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (knee), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)