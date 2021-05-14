How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Miami Marlins Live Online on May 14, 2021: Streaming & TV

On Friday, May 14, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Miami Marlins

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, while in Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Florida. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA or Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers and Miami Marlins games all year long.

Los Angeles heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Julio Urias. Urias went seven innings, giving up one run on two hits with six strikeouts against Seattle.

Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (1-2, 2.72 ERA, .97 WHIP, 48 strikeouts) Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (5-3, 2.62 ERA, .99 WHIP, 46 strikeouts).

The Dodgers are 10-5 in home games in 2020. Los Angeles has slugged .408, good for third in the National League. Justin Turner leads the team with a .535 slugging percentage, including 15 extra-base hits and seven home runs.

The Marlins have gone 9-11 away from home. Miami hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .297 this season, led by Corey Dickerson with a mark of .380.

