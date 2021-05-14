 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Miami Marlins Live Online on May 14, 2021: Streaming & TV

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, May 14, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Miami Marlins

Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, while in Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Florida. Both RSNs are available with a .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA or Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers and Miami Marlins games all year long.

How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

  • Click “” to activate the promotion
  • Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card
  • You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account
  • After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable
Get $75 Back

Los Angeles heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Julio Urias. Urias went seven innings, giving up one run on two hits with six strikeouts against Seattle.

Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (1-2, 2.72 ERA, .97 WHIP, 48 strikeouts) Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (5-3, 2.62 ERA, .99 WHIP, 46 strikeouts).

The Dodgers are 10-5 in home games in 2020. Los Angeles has slugged .408, good for third in the National League. Justin Turner leads the team with a .535 slugging percentage, including 15 extra-base hits and seven home runs.

The Marlins have gone 9-11 away from home. Miami hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .297 this season, led by Corey Dickerson with a mark of .380.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Florida≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Florida≥ $84.99------
Spectrum SportsNet LA≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and Spectrum SportsNet LA + 35 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.