 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Online on May 15, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 9:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Miami Marlins

Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, while in Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Florida. Both RSNs are available with a .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA or Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers and Miami Marlins games all year long.

How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

  • Click “” to activate the promotion
  • Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card
  • You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account
  • After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable
Get $75 Back

The Dodgers are 11-5 on their home turf. Los Angeles’ team on-base percentage of .342 leads the National League. Max Muncy leads the lineup with an OBP of .424.

The Marlins have gone 9-12 away from home. Miami has a collective on-base percentage of .297, led by Corey Dickerson with a mark of .377.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 9-6. Clayton Kershaw earned his sixth victory and Muncy went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI for Los Angeles. Sandy Alcantara took his third loss for Miami.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Florida≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Florida≥ $84.99------
Spectrum SportsNet LA≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and Spectrum SportsNet LA + 35 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.