How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Online on May 15, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream

On Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 9:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Miami Marlins

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, while in Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Florida.

Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA or Bally Sports Florida.

The Dodgers are 11-5 on their home turf. Los Angeles’ team on-base percentage of .342 leads the National League. Max Muncy leads the lineup with an OBP of .424.

The Marlins have gone 9-12 away from home. Miami has a collective on-base percentage of .297, led by Corey Dickerson with a mark of .377.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 9-6. Clayton Kershaw earned his sixth victory and Muncy went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI for Los Angeles. Sandy Alcantara took his third loss for Miami.

