How to Watch Marlins vs. Dodgers Live Stream Online on May 16, 2021: TV Channels
On Sunday, May 16, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Miami Marlins
- When: Sunday, May 16, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and Spectrum SportsNet LA
- Stream: Watch with
In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, while in Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Florida. Both RSNs are available with a .
Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA or Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers and Miami Marlins games all year long.
