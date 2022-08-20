How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Online on August 20, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 9:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Miami Marlins

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, while in Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Florida. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA or Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers and Miami Marlins games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Miami Marlins on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Miami Marlins. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Miami Marlins vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Game Preview: Dodgers host the Marlins, try to extend home win streak

Miami Marlins (52-67, fourth in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (82-36, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Braxton Garrett (2-6, 3.67 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 71 strikeouts); Dodgers: Dustin May (0-0)

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers will try to keep their seven-game home win streak alive when they take on the Miami Marlins.

Los Angeles has an 82-36 record overall and a 41-15 record at home. The Dodgers have the best team ERA in the NL at 2.86.

Miami has a 52-67 record overall and a 27-34 record in road games. The Marlins are 17-11 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trea Turner has 31 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 83 RBI for the Dodgers. Max Muncy is 9-for-31 with three doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Jesus Aguilar leads Miami with 15 home runs while slugging .394. Nick Fortes is 5-for-21 with two home runs and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .239 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Marlins: 3-7, .217 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (back), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Garrett Cooper: 7-Day IL (head), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (elbow), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jordan Holloway: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Castano: 7-Day IL (concussion), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (back), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)