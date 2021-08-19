How to Watch New York Mets vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Online Without Cable on August 19, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY and Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Mets

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch New York Mets games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Taijuan Walker (7-7, 3.75 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 110 strikeouts) Dodgers: Walker Buehler (12-2, 2.10 ERA, .93 WHIP, 162 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -240, Mets +195; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pete Alonso and the Mets will take on the Dodgers Thursday.

The Dodgers are 39-20 on their home turf. Los Angeles is slugging .429 as a unit. Max Muncy leads the club with a .575 slugging percentage, including 49 extra-base hits and 28 home runs.

The Mets are 24-37 on the road. New York has slugged .380 this season. Pete Alonso leads the team with a .494 slugging percentage, including 44 extra-base hits and 26 home runs.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 14-4. Max Scherzer earned his 10th victory and Muncy went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI for Los Angeles. Carlos Carrasco registered his first loss for New York.