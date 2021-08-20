 Skip to Content
How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Mets Live Online Without Cable on August 20, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, August 20, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on WPIX and Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Mets

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on WPIX, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on YouTube TV to watch New York Mets games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Carlos Carrasco (0-1, 10.32 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) Dodgers: Walker Buehler (12-2, 2.10 ERA, .93 WHIP, 162 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -251, Mets +206; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pete Alonso and the Mets will take on the Dodgers Friday.

The Dodgers are 40-20 on their home turf. Los Angeles has slugged .428 this season. Max Muncy leads the club with a .568 slugging percentage, including 49 extra-base hits and 28 home runs.

The Mets are 24-38 on the road. New York has a collective on-base percentage of .309, led by Michael Conforto with a mark of .336.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 4-1. Evan Phillips earned his first victory and Trea Turner went 2-for-4 with an RBI for Los Angeles. Taijuan Walker registered his eighth loss for New York.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Spectrum SportsNet LA + 35 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99

